Miller County Green Lights Tax Freeze For Seniors Program

Miller County signs off on the much-publicized state law putting the issue of freezing property taxes for senior homeowners into the hands of the county…that’s according to Presiding Commissioner Kevin Cardwell.

“We had the public hearing on it a while back, and we signed the ordinance, so it should take effect the first of the year.”

First District Commissioner Don Abbett says many local governments are having to, first, decipher through language of the law before being able to sign off on it.

“It’s kind of rushed in to get the thing passed. I think it’s a really good deal for our seniors. We’d like to have a little more clarification on on how it was to be implemented. It’s going to create some issues for expenses in county government that we really weren’t prepared for. But it’s going to be a good thing once we get it implemented and get it in place.”

Speaking on KRMS Radio and TV, Cardwell and Abbett both explain that the measure does not eliminate property taxes but rather freezes them at the most current level for seniors. Implementing the bill is up to each county individually across the state.