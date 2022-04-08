News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe to Run for MO Governor

ByReporter John Rogger

Apr 7, 2022 ,

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe is taking a stab at the Governor’s office in 2024.
Kehoe, who previously served as a state senator, was appointed Lieutenant-Governor after the resignation of Eric Greitens.
Voters then elected Kehoe to serve alongside Governor Parson in 2020.
Kehoe says he says he’s already received support from the Fraternal Order of Police, the Cattlemen Association, as well as several fire districts and agriculture groups.
At this time there are no other candidates who have officially announced their runs for Missouri Governor.

