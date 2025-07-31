fbpx

School Of The Osage To Hold Special Session Ahead Of Teacher Welcome Event

With just a couple weeks before the new school year starts up again, the School of the Osage Board of Education is being called into another special session.

Other than the usual consent agenda, the board will break into a closed session to consider personnel issues.

The special meeting, in the Heritage Elementary Archive Room, will begin following the new teacher welcome at 9:30 next Tuesday morning, August 5th.

The meeting will also be live-streamed on the district’s website… http://osageschools.org

Reporter Mike Anthony