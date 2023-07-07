Linn Creek Man Sentenced for Fatal DWI Accident in Camden County

A Linn Creek area man has been sentenced to a total of 14 years in prison after being sentenced for his role in a December-2022 fatal DWI accident in Camden County.

52-year-old Steven Lee Vonderschmidt had been accused of losing control of his vehicle on highway-54 near Macks Creek before crossing into the path of a 73-year-old woman from Arcola who died as a result of her injuries suffered in the crash.

Vonderschmidt, who has a previous felony DWI case from September-2020 scheduled to go before a jury in December, entered his plea back in March on the fatal DWI case. Vonderschmidt was sentenced this week by Circuit Judge Kenneth Hayden to 10 years on the DWI-Death of Another charge and four more years on the DWI-Physical Injury charge.

The sentences are to be served concurrently.