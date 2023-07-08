Serious Accident on Westbound 54 Near Osage River Bridge

(6:08pm) Traffic may still be slow-going along westbound U.S. 54 in the area of the Osage River Bridge after a multi-vehicle injury late Friday afternoon.

Not many details are known but unconfirmed reports say a vehicle may have pulled out from River Road into the path of another vehicle being driven on 54. Multiple injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Other reports indicate that a medical helicopter also responded to the scene along with Lake Ozark police and fire. The highway patrol is expected to release more details and KRMS News will pass those details along when they become available.