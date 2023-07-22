Sunrise Beach Woman Arrested for Allegedly Embezzling at Least $2.8 Million From Her Employer

A 46-year-old woman from Sunrise Beach finds herself in hot water after allegedly embezzling at least $2.8-million from her, now, ex-employer.

Danielle Thomas is charged with one felony count each of stealing over $25,000 and forgery in connection to the thefts that date back to 2017.

Courthouse records indicate that Thomas admitted to getting greedy and taking the money from the unidentified business for her shopping habits and to pay off credit card debt.

All totalled, Thomas admitted to forging or getting ahold of funds from 367 checks and that she had acted alone. Thomas also admitted that, if she were to get a bond, she would have to move to Florida where he she has family since she has no ties to the lake area other than her husband whom she directed to file for divorce.

Thomas is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.