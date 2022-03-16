As the COVID pandemic winds down, area pharmacies say they’re facing yet another challenge.

Several healthcare workers are still out due to the spike of the Omicron variant and pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens report, they’re having a tough time getting employees.

One of the biggest reasons for this is the ongoing job jump, where so far hundreds of thousands of people have simply quit their job to work from home.

This is causing stores to reduce hours or even close, because their lack of staff.

Even in bigger cities, such as Jefferson City, the shortage is forcing stores that were normally 24-hours to close at night, which is leaving some patients without access to their medications.