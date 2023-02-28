Power Outages Occurring As Storms Race Across The Lake Area

A number of power outages are occurring with the severe storms hitting the Lake Area…..At this time (4AM) there are over 5,300 people without power.

Most of those are in the Como-Co-op & Laclede Electric Co-op service areas.

Ameren is seeing around 1000+ power outages in Osage Beach.

For the latest on any power outages check with your electric provider below:

CO-OPS: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/