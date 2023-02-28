Tue. Feb 28th, 2023

 

Power Outages Occurring As Storms Race Across The Lake Area

A number of power outages are occurring with the severe storms hitting the Lake Area…..At this time (4AM) there are over 5,300 people without power.

Most of those are in the Como-Co-op & Laclede Electric Co-op service areas.

Ameren is seeing around 1000+ power outages in Osage Beach.

For the latest on any power outages check with your electric provider below:

 

Local News Monday, February 27th, 2023

Reporter John Rogger