LT Gov Mike Kehoe To Join Opening Day Festivities At Missouri State Fair

It will be a big day in Sedalia…opening day is Thursday for this year’s Missouri State Fair.

Joining the festivities will be Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe who will also be flanked by some of the state’s leading agricultural advocacy groups.

Kehoe will also be using the event to announce additional support from the agricultural industry supporting his 2024 run for the Governor’s mansion.

Kehoe’s announcement is set to begin at 1:00 today at the Missouri Beef House on the fairgrounds.

Kehoe is facing a challenge for the Governor’s office from Jay Ashcroft, Bill Eigel and Chris Wright on the G-O-P ticket…the winner of which will face, so far, Crystal Quade…the only candidate to file so far on the Democrat ticket.