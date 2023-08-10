New Retail on the Way to Osage Beach

Construction has begun and new retail is on its way to be located in the Prewitt Pointe Center next to the Old Navy store in Osage Beach.

No confirmation has been announced by the city but, according to the city’s website, a building permit was issued back in mid-June.

Prewitt Group Vice-President Andy Prewitt does, however, confirm to KRMS News that Mattress Firm and Carter’s Osh Kosh is going into that location.

A couple of the walls are up and the construction continues. A timeframe has not been announced for the new store to open its doors to the public.