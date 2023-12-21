Mizzou Busy With Signing Period Seeing Numerous Options

Eli Drinkwitz has been very active in the walk up to the early signing period in college football yesterday.

His Missouri Tigers cleaning up on the recruiting front getting three big commitments as they can all sign starting today.

First, the much rumored Caden Green offensive tackle from Oklahoma transferring to the Tigers.

He’s a Lee Summit Missouri native so he comes home, has already started seven games in his collegiate career.

He’ll have three years of eligibility left and a guaranteed two years at Mizzou before he can start to explore the possibility of going to the NFL.

But Drinkwitz was not done.

He lands the top prospect in the state of Arkansas wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield.

Four star prospect he commits to the Tigers.

Then later on in the day, quarterback Jaron Sensenbaugh, a four star recruit out of Nashville commits to the Tigers as Drink picks him up right from under the nose of the Tennessee volunteers.

And again all of these players can sign starting today.

Also, in baseball the Royals continue a very active period signing left hander Kris Bubic on a one year deal for just over two million dollars as the two sides avoid arbitration.