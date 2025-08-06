New Law Changes Temporary Tag Options In Missouri

Purchasing a motor vehicle in Missouri will take on a different look down the road thanks to passage and the signing of Senate Bill-28 into law.

The new law officially takes effect on August 28th but the change to paying vehicle sales tax won’t be implemented until the Department of Revenue’s new FUSION system is operational…that’s expected to happen in late 2026 or early 2027.

Once the system is in place, motor vehicle buyers will pay sales tax and receive a paper copy of their new license plate at the point of sale when purchasing through a dealer. Purchasing from a private party will remain the same. Actual metal plates, in either case, will then be delivered in the mail to the buyers.

The change effectively eliminates temporary tags which, according to the D-O-R, rob the state of millions every year because of drivers who fail to pay their sales tax.