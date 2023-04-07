Man Arrested Following Police Foot Chase In Eldon

A foot chase Wednesday afternoon comes to an end with the arrest of a 36-year-old man from Henley.

Reports indicate that a Miller County deputy recognized Brandon Phelps and initiated an attempted traffic stop him in the area of Round House Road in Eldon.

Phelps, however, exited the vehicle and took off on foot into a wooded area before being captured a short time later.

Phelps had been wanted on two outstanding failure to appear felony warrants from Miller County…the first for two counts of possessing a controlled substance and the other for resisting arrest and violating an order of protection.

Phelps was taken to the Miller County where he is being held without bond.

