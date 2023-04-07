Search And Rescue Efforts Continue Following Deadly Tornado In Southeastern Missouri Wednesday

The long road begins for residents of Glen Allen, in southeast Missouri, after the early-morning tornado, on Wednesday, that killed at least five people and injured several others.

Missouri Highway Patrol Superintendent Eric Olson says the storm also did widespread damage to the village…“Preliminary numbers on the damage assessments are at least 87 structures were damaged and 12 of those, permanently destroyed.”

Governor Mike Parson also visited the community of about 60 people…according to the 2020 census…and says that they won’t have to go through recovery alone…“Small town Missouri….you’ll find out that everybody will start coming together, at a very early time, to help one another out.”

Early data indicates that the twister received an EF-2 rating with wind speeds of 130 miles-per-hour and remained on the ground for about 15 minutes traveling an estimated 15-20 miles.