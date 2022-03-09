A Lake Area man is facing charges of burglary and assault, after attacking another man in his sleep.

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office a warrant has been issued for Zachary Ryan Parker.

Investigations say Parker was seen going into a home off Bittersweet Road back in January without permission.

There it’s alleged that he attacked the man, hitting him multiple times in the head.

Parker is already on probation for the distribution and manufacturing of controlled substances.

Anyone with information on Parker’s whereabouts should contact the Sheriff or your local law enforcement agency.