Official numbers are in from the Winterfest Gala.

The event put on by the Daybreak Rotary, saw more than 270 guests and raised more than $55,000.

More than 40 Lake area charities benefit from the Winterfest Gala, along with the Daybreak Rotary’s other programs including the annual Muscle Car Raffle.

Some of those charities including Kids Harbor, CADV, Hope House, Lamb House, Medical Missions, Wonderland Camp and Lake Area Industries.