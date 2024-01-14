Osage Beach BOA Looking At Use Tax For Infrastructure & More

The City of Osage Beach could soon be asking its residents to approve a use tax to go toward funding infrastructure and capital improvements which would also include work to be done in the city parks.

The board of aldermen, at its next regularly scheduled meeting next week, will consider an ordinance to approve a proposal to put before the voters on April 2nd.

The board will also consider changes to rates and charges for sewer and sewer system usage.

An executive session dealing with personnel also appears on the published agenda.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting next week, on Thursday, the 18th, begins at 5:30 in city hall.