Man Sentenced In Eldon Funeral Home Murder Attempt

A man convicted of planning and attempting to kill his ex-wife and then himself at an Eldon funeral home in April 2021 has been sentenced to a total of 34 years in prison.

Bradley Duncan, of the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield was convicted of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon this past October and he was given his sentence last Friday.

A judge gave him 15 years behind bars on the domestic assault charge, 15 on the armed criminal action charge, and four years on the weapons charge.

He was ordered to serve all those sentences, totaling the 34 years consecutively rather than concurrently, and the judge ruled that he serve at least 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

The incident happened inside the Millard Family Funeral Home in Eldon.

When officers arrived at the scene, Duncan initially refused to drop his gun, but officers were able to subdue him and take him into custody and no one was injured.