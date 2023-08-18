Mayor Michael Harmison Addresses The Ongoing Discussions Over 911 Consolidation By Lake Ozark

Reports of Lake Ozark moving forward on their end toward a potential 9-1-1 consolidation agreement with Osage Beach and an online posting seeking candidates to fill several 9-1-1 openings in Osage Beach are topics of concern addressed on KRMS Radio and TV by Osage Beach Mayor Michael Harmison.

“What we want people to know is that we have a very good staff, but it’s becoming very serious. And if you do want a job, talk today with a couple aldermen in my office. How do we make ourselves whole? I’m very concerned. I know one of the aldermen on here said now is the perfect time. And I could not disagree more.”

Harmison also says the concept of a potential consolidation does have benefits, but there cannot possibly be a timetable put to it before the city can first take care of its own needs.

“If they were to write this agreement that once we were at full staff and fully trained staff, it might be a different ballgame, but that’s literally….it could be months and months down the road. I mean, there’s been years since we’ve been full staff.”

What seemingly appears to be another issue focuses on conversations about the possibility, until recently, largely being held behind closed doors and not out in the public forum of a city meeting.