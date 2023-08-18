Moreau Firefighters Battle Structure Fire In Barnett

It’s an early wake-up call for Moreau firefighters who responded shortly after 5:00 this Thursday morning to a reported structure fire in the 600-block of Second Street in Barnett.

Upon arrival, a 20-by-20 out-building near a detached garage and house was discovered fully involved.

Mutual aid was summoned and the blaze was able to be quickly knocked down.

There was apparently nobody in the house at the time and no injuries reported.

The State Fire Marshal’s was called in to investigate the cause of the fire.