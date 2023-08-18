Missouri Ranks At 11 When It Comes To Costs Of Natural Disasters

The numbers of natural disasters causing loss of life and billions of dollars in damages continue to add up across the country with the current situation in Hawaii now marking 16 events already this year.

But how does Missouri rank…?…according to the website WalletHub.com, Missouri comes in at number-11 with 5 natural disasters causing $1-billion in damage and number-14 overall for loss amount per capita between 1980 and 2023.

The states least affected by natural disasters during the same period include New Hampshire, Alaska and Maine while Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi have been the most impacted.

With the deadliest U.S. wildfires ever estimated to have caused $5.5 billion in damage and claimed nearly 100 lives in Hawaii, and the damage and death tolls growing, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the States Most Impacted by Natural Disasters.



To determine the states most impacted by natural disasters, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key metrics. Those metrics are the number of climate disasters causing at least $1 billion in damage since 1980, as well as the loss amount per capita of those disasters. The current situation in Hawaii is especially impactful given the fact that Hawaii normally has few natural disasters causing at least $1 billion in damage, which is highlighted by our ranking.



Most Impacted by Disasters Least Impacted by Disasters 1. Mississippi 41. Massachusetts 2. Louisiana 42. Rhode Island 3. Texas 43. Vermont 4. Florida 44. Arizona 5. Iowa 45. Washington 6. Kansas 46. Nevada 7. Nebraska 47. Utah 8. Oklahoma 48. New Hampshire 9. Alabama 49. Alaska 10. North Carolina 50. Maine



