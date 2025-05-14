Mexican National Found Illegally in Osage Beach with a Firearm Faces Federal Indictment

A Mexican national previously deported from the United States has been indicted by a federal grand jury after being found illegally back in the country with a firearm while living in Osage Beach.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri says 33-year-old Israel Ramirez-Jaramillo failed to obtain consent to reapply for admission after having been deported in July-2011 before finding his way back into the country and to Osage Beach.

The case against Ramirez-Jaramillo is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative to remove illegal immigrants while eliminating the cartels and transnational criminal organizations.