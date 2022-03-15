A 25-year-old teacher from the Miller County R-3 School District, in Tuscumbia, is out on bond with an arraignment set for next week after being charged with two counts each of Statutory Sodomy and having Sexual Contact with a Student. It’s alleged that Michael Jacob Allen had provided alcohol to several underage female students and was having a sexual relationship with one of the students…a 16-year-old female. Allen, with an online address in Versailles, was taken into custody in Morgan County before being transferred to the Miller County Jail. He has since posted a $75,000 bond with his arraignment scheduled for this next Wednesday.

