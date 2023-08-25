State Fair To Host College Transfer & Area Job Fair This September

More than 65 potential employers will be on hand looking for a few good candidates when State Fair Community College hosts a job and college transfer fair coming up in September.

State Fair Community College’s Career Services and Missouri Job Center will host a free Job and College Transfer Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20, in the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center on the Sedalia campus.

More than 65 employers from throughout the state are expected to be in in the Davis Center to visit with attendees about job openings. Transfer representatives from approximately 35 colleges and universities in Missouri and other states will be in the Davis Center to talk with SFCC students about educational opportunities.

The free fair is for all who want to network with employers about open positions and to visit with four-year school representatives about transferring. Attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately and bring résumés if seeking employment.

Contact Career Services in SFCC’s The LearningForce at (660) 530-5822, email careerservices@sfccmo.edu or visit www.sfccmo.edu/jobs-and-transfer for more information.

Cutline: State Fair Community College students and members of the community at last year’s Job and College Transfer Fair in the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center on the SFCC – Sedalia campus.