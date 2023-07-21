MODOT Says Repair Work At Route C Has Been Slowed Down

Slow progress is being reported on the Route-C bridge at Brumley Creek in Miller County.

That’s according to MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger who says the work continues but just not as quickly as planned.

“They are continuing to work on the substructure repairs. So if you’re a resident in the area, I want to go ahead and make folks aware that we are we’re looking at probably like a September or maybe even later opening date.”

When that project is finished, crews will then shift over to do some work on the bridge near 42 and C.

Elsewhere in MoDOT-land, the news is better in Morgan County where work on Route-DD is nearing completion with the roadway expected to be fully re-opened again sooner than later.