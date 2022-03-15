There will be something “fishy” happening the first weekend in April in the Osage Beach Fire District. That’s according to Engineer Daniel Zumwalt who says the fire district’s Annual Fish Fry will be cooking up for a good cause that day. The event from 11-5 is put on at station house-2, just off KK, by the Firefighters Benevolent Association. Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 for kids under 12…it’s the only fundraiser put on all year by the benevolent association with proceeds earmarked for the unexpected needs of the fire district’s members in times of hardship.

