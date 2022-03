While the Miller County Commission has (had) no agenda business today (Tuesday), the commission will have visitors tomorrow (Wednesday).

Other than tackling routine business and reviewing invoices for payment, the commission will be joined by their counterparts Callaway County to take a at one of the county’s darter bridges.

The commissions will get together to look at one of the darter bridges at 8:30 with regular business, in the courthouse in Tuscumbia, to follow.