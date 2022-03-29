It’s that time of the year again as some hunters across Missouri prepare for their semi-annual migrations into the woods…

Youth will get their first chances at bagging a gobbler with the season set to begin one week from this Saturday, from sunrise to sunset on April 9th and 10th.

The regular spring season will then run from one-half before sunrise to 1pm each day starting April 18th and coming to an end on May 8th.

During the 2021 season, there were 608 gobblers taken in Miller County, 547 in Camden County and 329 in Morgan County.

The most plentiful county proved to be Franklin County where 773 turkeys were bagged during the regular spring season.