A Rocky Mount woman is taken into custody on a felony warrant out of Camden County for possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor for driving revoked or suspended.

The highway patrol report indicates that 41-year-old Tiffany Ryherd was arrested around 3:25 Thursday afternoon.

Ryherd was taken to the Miller County Jail where she is being held on a $25,000 bond with an additional condition of reporting for pre-trial supervision.