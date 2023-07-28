Fri. Jul 28th, 2023

 

Missouri Bill Making Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder A Compensable Claim For First Responders Officially Becomes Law

It’s been long overdue…a ceremonial bill signing on Thursday at a new fire station in Springfield officially enacts Senate Bill-24 into law.

The legislation, according to Governor Mike Parson, establishes post-traumatic stress disorder as a compensable occupational disease under workers’ compensation when diagnosed in first responders.

Parson went on to give credit to Senator Lincoln Hough of the Springfield area, and Representative Adam Schwadron, of the St. Charles area, for getting the bill across the finish line.

Reporter Mike Anthony