Osage Beach Looking To Bid Out Contracts For Roof Repairs At Lee C Fine Airport

The City of Osage Beach is looking for a few contractors for various projects around the city.

One of them…for various roof replacements at Lee C. Fine Airport…will include removal and disposal of shingles, installation of metal trim, felt paper and shingles on five different buildings.

A pre-bid meeting is set for next Thursday, August 3rd, at the airport starting at 10:30 that morning.

The deadline to submit bids to city hall is at 2:00 on the afternoon on August 17th.

The city is also taking bids for sewer services and a sewer cleaning project.