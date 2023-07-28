Recent Rains Help Reduce Drought Conditions In The Lake Area

For the first time in a while, despite the current excessive heat warning, drought conditions are improving in the lake area and statewide.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map released by the National Weather Service, shows the northern reaches of Miller, Morgan and Benton counties now in the extreme drought category improving from what had been the exceptional drought category over recent weeks.

The rest of the lake area is now in the severe category including all of Camden County.

Almost seven inches of rain for the month so far bringing the year-to-date total up to almost 22 inches played a key role in improving drought conditions, at least, for here in the lake area.