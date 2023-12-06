Royals & Cardinals Looking Ahead At MLB Draft Lottery At # 6 & 7 Respectively

The MLB Draft Lottery was held yesterday afternoon.

The Royals will be selecting sixth next July.

The Cardinals were hoping for a better position.

They will be selecting right behind the Royals at the number seven position in Kansas City shopping for many different things during these baseball winter meetings but they could be looking in the starting pitching market.

Lucas Gialeto a name that’s been thrown around a little bit.

Gialeto, 29 years old, also drawing interest from the Dodgers, the Red Sox, Mets and Diamond Backs among others