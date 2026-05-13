Missouri Man Arrested After Nearly 100 Pounds Of Meth Was Discovered In His Possession

A 41-year-old Missouri man has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute after three different drug task forces combined to seize 86 pounds of methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri says about 22 pounds of the meth were delivered in a Home Depot bucket from Los Angeles to a “make-shift” UPS center in Cleveland, Missouri.

A subsequent search warrant was then executed at the residence of Russell Kircher where another 63 pounds of individually packaged meth were discovered in a large plastic tote buried in the ground.

The case was investigated as part of Operation Take Back America.