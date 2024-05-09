Missouri Ranks #20th Of 50 For Best State To Be A Law Enforcement Officer

With National Police Week upon us, the personal finance website WalletHub.com conducted a study of the best and worst states to be a cop.

Where does Missouri rank…?…according to the study, the Show-Me State ranks number-20 in the survey of all 50 states plus D.C..

Among 30 key metrics used for the study, Missouri was 20th for opportunity and competition, 19th for law enforcement training requirements and 30th for job hazards and protections.

The best places to be a cop, according to WalletHub.com, are California at the top, Illinois and Connecticut.

The worst places to be a cop…Nevada, Hawaii and Alaska which occupies #51.

The District of Columbia has the most police and sheriff’s patrol officers per 100,000 residents , which is 6.6 times more than in Washington, the fewest.

, which is 6.6 times more than in Washington, the fewest. Illinois has the highest median annual wage for police and sheriff’s patrol officers (adjusted for cost of living) , which is 2.1 times higher than in Mississippi, the lowest.

, which is 2.1 times higher than in Mississippi, the lowest. Rhode Island has the fewest individuals killed by police per 1,000,000 residents , which is 13.1 times fewer than in New Mexico, the most.

, which is 13.1 times fewer than in New Mexico, the most. Maine has the fewest violent crimes per 1,000 residents , which is 7.9 times fewer than in the District of Columbia, the most.

, which is 7.9 times fewer than in the District of Columbia, the most. The District of Columbia has the highest state and local police-protection expenses per capita, which is 4.3 times higher than in Kentucky, the lowest.

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-to-be-a-cop/34669