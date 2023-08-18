MODOT Ramping Up Repairs Ahead Of The Start Of School

With the beginning of school right around the corner in the lake area, the race is on for MoDOT which is hoping for minimal disruptions, if any, to traffic flow when the buses start rolling and the older kids start driving back to school.

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says, barring any unexpected surprises from Mother Nature, the ongoing epoxy project in Osage Beach should be wrapped up early next week.

“So the one way couple probably, which is likely the the most significant impact that we’ll have, especially to morning commuters going to school, will be wrapped up on Monday of next week. So we’re going to be doing the eastbound directions and then Thursday and Monday we’ll be doing the westbound direction.”

Most of the work is still expected to take place during the overnight hours but motorists will need to be on the lookout in the project areas.

As for the beginning of classes, students return to the hallways at School of the Osage on Tuesday of next week.