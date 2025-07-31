Stoutland Man To Spend 7 Years In Jail For Child Abuse Charges

A Stoutland man will spend the next seven years behind bars after pleading guilty for endangering the welfare of a child.

According to court records (and as reported by KRCG TV) Timothy Peterson entered a guilty plea on July 23rd, following a case that stemmed from an incident that happened in October of 2024.

A probable cause statement indicated that Peterson claimed he was “asleep on the couch” when the children “woke him up” while playing in their bedroom.

He also admitted to being “angry” and went to their room, where the child then “shut the door on him,” which is when he threw his body into the door, knocking the 22-month-old child unconscious for somewhere between 25 to 30 minutes.

That child later woke up and began throwing up, however the child was not taken to a doctor at that time.

Peterson also stated he grabbed the second child, a 3-year-old, and squeezed him.

He then preceded to go back to sleep, until the children’s guardian returned home.

The 22-month-old was taken to a Children’s hospital in Kansas City with what was described as a traumatic internal brain bleed, with a displaced fracture to the collarbone.

Medical officials also reported intense bruising to both of the children’s bodies.