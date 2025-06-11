Youth World Series Coming To Lake Of The Ozarks This Month

Traffic will no doubt be heavier than usual and cash registers ringing a little louder when the first pitch is thrown for the 2025 Youth World Series being hosted in the lake area.

Over 190 teams…194 to be exact…are scheduled to compete in seven different age groups for tournament action being hosted by Ballparks National in the Macks Creek area west of Camdenton.

Teams will be arriving, wallets and purses included, a couple days in advance if they aren’t here already with the tournaments to begin next Wednesday, the 18th, and coming to an end on Sunday the 22nd.

The 2025 Softball World Series is then set for the 25th through the 29th with at least six other tournaments scheduled over the remainder of the summer.