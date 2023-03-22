More Details Released In New Partnership Between The LOFPD & JCA

In a follow-up to a story we ran over the weekend on KRMS, a first of its kind program is on the way to the lake area which could, potentially, mean a difference between life and death.

“This is the first one that I know of in the 17 years I’ve lived down here that’s been available right here for EMTs to go on and get their advanced paramedic training. So, they’ll be able to perform advanced life saving skills out on the streets.”

Deputy Chief of Training David Woodward, speaking on KRMS, goes on to say the Lake Ozark Fire District is teaming up with the Johnson County Ambulance District to provide an E-M-T training ground here at the lake starting in mid-June.

“Anytime you can have an ALS care on a scene, that’s as good as we can do….until we get them to the hospital.”

While numbers for the training will initially be limited, the program is open for anyone interested.

More information is available by contacting Deputy Woodward at the Lake Ozark Fire District.