Wed. Mar 8th, 2023

 

Tuscumbia Man Involved In Police Standoff In February Has Bond Set In Miller County

Crime Local News Tuesday, March 7th, 2023

A Tuscumbia-area man accused of allegedly barricading himself into a house after firing several shots in the direction of deputies waives formal arraignment and has been given a bond.

62-year-old James Patterson initially had been held without bond after the February 23rd incident on Pea Ridge Road.

Patterson is charged with assault special victim, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

His bond was reduced to $350-thousand with the next court date set for April 5th.

As of late Monday night, Patterson remained in the custody of the Miller County Jail.

Reporter Mike Anthony