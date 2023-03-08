Tuscumbia Man Involved In Police Standoff In February Has Bond Set In Miller County

A Tuscumbia-area man accused of allegedly barricading himself into a house after firing several shots in the direction of deputies waives formal arraignment and has been given a bond.

62-year-old James Patterson initially had been held without bond after the February 23rd incident on Pea Ridge Road.

Patterson is charged with assault special victim, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

His bond was reduced to $350-thousand with the next court date set for April 5th.

As of late Monday night, Patterson remained in the custody of the Miller County Jail.