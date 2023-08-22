Monday Sports Report Sees Updates From The Chiefs And Results From MLB Over The Weekend

The Kansas City Chiefs look to be in mid -season form Saturday night as they take down the Arizona Cardinals 38 -10 in week two of the NFL’s pre -season.

Patrick Mahomes 10 -15, 105 yards through a touchdown, zero interceptions, but even more explosive his backup, the former Missouri Tiger, Blaine Gabbard, was 7 -8 for 120 yards that was 15 yards per attempt to go along with two touchdowns and no picks.

Great night for the two QBs and Gabbard certainly positioned to be Mahomes’ backup in 2023.

Mizzou Football had another open practice Saturday night, more like a dress rehearsal less than two weeks in front of their opener against South Dakota.

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz made it perfectly clear both Brady Cook and Sam Horn will see action in the opener against South Dakota.

Unclear who will be the starter then week two although certainly Cook looks to be in the driver’s seat for that spot but Horn during practice has been impressive as well.

Cardinals beat the New York Mets yesterday.

The Royals fall 4 -3 against the Chicago Cubs on the north side of Chicago.

High school football starts Friday night week one of the season.

We’ll get the classifications and district assignments Friday morning.

You can catch the Camdenton Lakers on 93.5 ROCKS and the Osage Indians on Classic Country 104.9