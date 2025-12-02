MODOT Continues Working To Clear Snow From Area Roadways

How are the roads…?

With the snow that arrived earlier-than-anticipated on Monday, it’s a question you will no doubt start to see frequently on social media followed by many wondering when their areas will be cleared.

According to the Department of Transportation, as far their operations are concerned, the answer really depends on where you are.

“Our primary routes like Hwy. 54, Highway 5, Highway 7, the routes that are most regionally significant, we’re going to put those on a list and consider those to be continuous routes, meaning every resource we have, we’re not going to take any resources away from those routes until they are in a mostly cleared state.”

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger also says you can keep track of roadway conditions, statewide, with the department’s Traveler Information Map.

And, in between winter events, MoDOT crews will continue wrapping up brush cutting activities across the lake area.