Osage Beach BOA Meeting Thursday Will Look At Changing Meeting Times & Current Contracts

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen gets together again Thursday night with several discussion items appearing on the published agenda.

Among those items…updating personnel policies and disposal of certain records according to the Missouri Records Retention Schedule, establishing and providing for General Municipal Election procedures to be followed in April and changing the schedule for board meetings from the current 6:00 starting time on Thursdays to Tuesdays beginning at 5:30.

The board will also consider a couple of contract changes for professional services being provided and the Bluff Drive Shoulder Improvement Project.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, Thursday night in city hall, begins at 6:00.