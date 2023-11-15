Texas Man Facing Sexual Misconduct Charges Following Explicit Texts With Teen Girl

A first-degree sexual misconduct charge has been filed in Miller County against a suspect believed to be 20-years-old and living in Round Rock, Texas, after a text conversation which included him sending a picture of his manhood to a teenage girl despite being told by the girl that she is only 13-years-old.

The probable cause statement alleges that the suspect, Justin Samuel Espinosa, sent a series of suggestive text messages over the two-day period in early September which were reported by the girl’s mother to the sheriff’s office.

A consent search of the girl’s cellphone indicate that Espinosa enticed the teen via the social media gaming platform known as Wolf Tales.

The sexual misconduct charge is considered to be a class-B misdemeanor and a summons was sent to the defendant with a court date set for January 17th.