Mizzou Changes & NFL Pro Hall Of Fame Runners Announced In Thursday Sports Report

Well, we are about 36 hours out from the Cotton Bowl down in Arlington, Texas as the Missouri Tigers get set to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

And really for the most part, Mizzou has been unaffected by the transfer portal.

Most guys coming into Columbia looking ahead to next year as opposed to going out.

But one name is leaving the program, that is quarterback Jake Garcia, who many expect it to compete for the starting job this past off season after he transferred from Miami.

But Garcia was certainly met with the breakthrough season of Brady Cook and never was able to really get an opportunity to show what he could do.

And in fact, it’s probably behind Sam Horn ultimately on the depth chart.

But still, no starters, no significant players have left the program yet.

We’ll see if that changes after the game on Friday night.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists have been announced and certainly some familiar names on the list.

How about former St. Louis Ram Torrey Holt, a finalist for the fifth time.

One of the premier wide receivers on that greatest show on turf is this his year.

Former Kansas City Chief defensive Jared Allen is a finalist as well.