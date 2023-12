Residents across Osage Beach had a quick loss of heat this morning when power across the city suddenly vanished, but was quickly restored.

The power flash happening around 9:45AM with a loud bang heard in the area, then the loss of power at numerous businesses, including the KRMS studios and the Inn at Grand Glaize.

Fortunately, power returned within 30 seconds.

Ameren Missouri says the cause of the power failure was an equipment malfunction.