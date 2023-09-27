Monday Football Report – Chiefs / Mizzou / LOTO High School Results

The Kansas City Chiefs toppled the Chicago Bears in a laugh for a yesterday.

41 -10 from Arrowhead. Patrick Mahomes throws for three touchdowns.

The Chiefs rack up 457 yards of total offense.

They’re now 2 -1 on the season.





Mizzou Football took out Memphis in the Zoo to the Lou Classic in St. Louis Saturday night.

34 -27.

Luther Burton had a career high 177 yards.

Mizzou 4 -0 and they move into the AP Top 25 at number 23.

For the first time since 2019, they’re ranked number 22 in the coaches’ poll and ranked there for the first time since 2015.

Tigers Open SEC play Saturday against Vanderbilt.

High School football from Friday.



The Lakers Blank West Plains 45 – 0 and absolutely dominating performance as Par Pitz wins his 100th career game as a head coach.

School of the Osage, They are 1 -4.

They fall just short of California 17 -14.

Winner for Versailles. They topple Cole Camp 24 -18.

Eldon loses to Hallsville 50 -42

Full Results:

Wins:

Camdenton over West Plains: 45 to 0

Versailles over Cole Camp: 24 to 18

Lebanon over Waynesville: 51 to 6

Losses:

School of the Osage falls to California: 17 to 14

Eldon falls to Hallsville: 50 to 42

Lincoln falls to Adrian: 48 to 8

Warsaw falls to Hogan Prep: 22 to 21