One Injured, Shooting Under Investigation in Versailles

One person is injured and another taken into custody after a late-night shooting over the weekend in Versailles.

Police Chief Chad Hartman says officers were dispatched shortly before 10:30 Sunday night to the 200 block of North Hunter and, upon arrival, spoke with a 19-year-old male who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower torso.

The shooting reportedly happened during an altercation with another unidentified male subject at the residence who was taken into custody Monday morning.

The victim was reported to be in stable condition and the investigation continues.