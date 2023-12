Former Mizzou wide receiver Jeremy Macklin is now a part of the college football Hall of Fame inducted with the class of 2023 yesterday in Las Vegas.

You take a look at Macklin’s career numbers. Pretty impressive.

A consensus all -American both in 2007 and in 2008 led the Big 12 with 102 catches in that 2008 season of course went on to have a tremendous career in the National Football League as well.

Macklin now the head football coach at Kirkwood High School in St. Louis.