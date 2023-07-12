National League Pulls Off Win In MLB Allstars Game – First Time Since 2012

The National League was looking to end a nine-game losing streak in baseball’s all Star game last night from Seattle, and they managed to pull it off.

Elias Diaz, his first All Star game representing the Colorado Rockies, would smack a two-run home run in the top of the 8th inning.

That would put the National League up for good.

A lot of pitchers used in this game on both sides.

In fact, 20 combined pitchers on the Cardinals side of things.

Nolan Arianado, the only representative he started at third base and would go over two.

Salvador Perez, meanwhile, the only Royals representative he would get in the game and have a good showing.

He’d go one for two at the plate and score one of the two American League runs.

So, the National League on the board for the first time since 2012.

Now, Major League Baseball will continue the All-Star break today and tomorrow before the season will resume.

On Friday, there’s some talk among the players owners about pulling back some of the new rules.

Once the playoffs start, could the pitch clock be extended slightly?

That’s something we’ll have to wait and see, but it is being talked about.